No. 9 LSU baseball will play double header with Ole Miss Saturday after weather postponement

After a weather delay halted #9 LSU's game with Ole Miss in the 3rd inning, Friday's game has been officially postponed and will now be played as part of a Saturday doubleheader starting at 11 AM. Saturday's second game will start 50 minutes after the conclusion of the weathered delayed contest.

The Tigers are trailing Ole Miss 4-2, as Ace Ma'Khail Hillard struggled on the mound, allowing 4 runs in the second inning on 4 hits.

LSU's only runs came on a 2 run home run by Dylan Crews, his 17th of the year.