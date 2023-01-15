No. 5 LSU women's hoops moves to 18-0 with rout of Auburn 84-54

BATON ROUGE - Never a more perfect cap off to a historic day for LSU women's basketball. After the unveiling of the Seimone Augustus statue, the current Tigers routed Auburn 84-54 in front of the fifth-largest home crowd in program history of 11,475. LSU moves to 18-0 and 6-0 in SEC play.

Sophomore transfer Angel Reese registered her 18th consecutive double-double with 23 points while grabbing 15 rebounds. Reese scored 11 in the second quarter alone and took advantage of her time at the foul line, sinking nine free throws.

Alexis Morris earned a double-double for the second time this season with 12 points and dishing out 10 dimes in the win. Morris scored a season high 24 points in her last appearance against Mizzou. This is Morris’ second time breaking double figures in assists this season — last time was against Vanderbilt with 12.

Jasmine Carson made an impact once again, racking up 18 points that included four big three-pointers in tough situations. Carson scored 12 in her last time out at Missouri. Freshman Flau’jae Johnson was the only other Tiger in double figures with 10 points and four rebounds.

The Tigers will remain home as they host Arkansas on Thursday at 8 p.m. CT inside the PMAC on the SEC Network.