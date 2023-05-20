No. 5 LSU baseball loses game 3 at Georgia 9-5

ATHENS, Ga. - The LSU baseball team lost game 3 to Georgia 9-5, the Tigers still won the series and finished SEC with an 19-10 record. LSU will be the three-seed next week in Hoover.

On Saturday, Javen Coleman got his second straight game three start. He pitched three innings, giving up four runs with two strikeouts. Offensively, LSU hit three home runs on the year. Tre Morgan had one in the first, while Tommy White and Cade Beloso added one later in the game.

The SEC Tournament will start on Tuesday, but since the Tigers will get a bye they won't see action until Wednesday.