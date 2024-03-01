No. 4 LSU softball defeats Illinois, San Diego State in doubleheader

Credit to LSU Softball

BATON ROUGE - No. 4 LSU defeated Illinois in a close match and won against San Diego State in a doubleheader Friday evening for the Purple and Gold Challenge.

LSU took the lead in the third inning of the Illinois game off a bunt before Illinois responded with two in the fourth. Illinois held that lead until the sixth inning, where LSU scored two to put that game away 3-2.

San Diego State started with a 1-0 lead with a home run into right field, but LSU's four-run third inning allowed them to take the lead and never look back in their 9-1 victory.

LSU plays San Diego State again Saturday at 5 p.m. to finish the Purple and Gold Challenge.