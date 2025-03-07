65°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

No. 4 LSU softball beats South Alabama in back-to-back

1 hour 4 minutes 25 seconds ago Friday, March 07 2025 Mar 7, 2025 March 07, 2025 9:34 PM March 07, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss
Image credit to LSU Softball

BATON ROUGE - No. 4 LSU softball improved their record to 21-1 with back-to-back wins over South Alabama on Friday night.

LSU beat South Alabama 2-0 in the first game, then opened the floodgates with a 18-4 win in the second game.

Trending News

The Tigers face Minnesota Saturday night in Tiger Park at 6 p.m.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days