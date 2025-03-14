77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
No. 4 LSU softball beats No. 23 Kentucky 4-1

Friday, March 14 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Hunter McCann

BATON ROUGE - LSU softball won a top 25 matchup against Kentucky 4-1 at Tiger Park on Friday afternoon.

The Tigers are 25-1 this season and are riding a ten-game win streak. On Tuesday, LSU dominated UL Lafayette, winning 14-0 in a one-hit shutout, and enter this weekend's series with a 5-0 record against top 25 opponents already this season.

Kentucky was coming off a 2-0 midweek loss to No. 16 Virginia Tech but had won seven in a row up until that point, including a sweep over Missouri last weekend when the Wildcats opened conference play. 

The series against the Wildcats continues Saturday at 5 p.m.

