No. 4 LSU softball beats No. 23 Kentucky 4-1
BATON ROUGE - LSU softball won a top 25 matchup against Kentucky 4-1 at Tiger Park on Friday afternoon.
The Tigers are 25-1 this season and are riding a ten-game win streak. On Tuesday, LSU dominated UL Lafayette, winning 14-0 in a one-hit shutout, and enter this weekend's series with a 5-0 record against top 25 opponents already this season.
Kentucky was coming off a 2-0 midweek loss to No. 16 Virginia Tech but had won seven in a row up until that point, including a sweep over Missouri last weekend when the Wildcats opened conference play.
The series against the Wildcats continues Saturday at 5 p.m.
