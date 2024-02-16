60°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

No. 4 LSU baseball defeats VMI 11-8 in season opener

2 hours 42 minutes 46 seconds ago Friday, February 16 2024 Feb 16, 2024 February 16, 2024 5:32 PM February 16, 2024 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Image credit to LSU Baseball

BATON ROUGE - No. 4 LSU started its season with a back-and-forth game in which the team finished strong Friday afternoon as they won 11-8 over VMI.

LSU started with a 3-0 lead at the top of the third, but by the top of the fifth inning, VMI took the lead to make it a 6-5 game. However, thanks to five players being hit by pitches and a 2 RBI double from Mac Bingham in the bottom of the sixth, LSU scored five runs to take a 10-6 lead.

VMI responded with two runs in the eighth, but LSU added another run to make the final score 11-8.

Trending News

LSU plays Central Arkansas Saturday at home at 1 p.m.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days