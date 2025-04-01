76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

No. 3 LSU softball looks to bounce back in midweek matchup against McNeese

2 hours 49 minutes 40 seconds ago Tuesday, April 01 2025 Apr 1, 2025 April 01, 2025 1:13 PM April 01, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Hunter McCann

LAKE CHARLES - The LSU Tigers head on the road to face the McNeese Cowgirls on Tuesday night.

No. 3 LSU softball looks to get back in the win column after dropping its first SEC series of the season against the South Carolina Gamecocks this past weekend. The Tigers now hold a season record of 31-4 with a 6-3 mark in conference play. 

LSU is batting .359 on the season and ranks No. 2 in the country with a .472 on-base percentage. In the circle, the team ranks No. 2 in the SEC and No. 7 in the country with a 1.99 ERA. 

The Cowgirls are 23-15 on the season after a 2-1 series win against Incarnate Word on the road this past weekend. 

The Tigers lead the all-time series against McNeese 54-13, which includes an 18-6 record when playing in Lake Charles. LSU has also won 15 of the last 16 games against the Cowgirls.

Trending News

First pitch between LSU and McNeese is set for 6 p.m. on Tuesday and will air on ESPN+. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days