No. 3 LSU softball looks to bounce back in midweek matchup against McNeese

LAKE CHARLES - The LSU Tigers head on the road to face the McNeese Cowgirls on Tuesday night.

No. 3 LSU softball looks to get back in the win column after dropping its first SEC series of the season against the South Carolina Gamecocks this past weekend. The Tigers now hold a season record of 31-4 with a 6-3 mark in conference play.

LSU is batting .359 on the season and ranks No. 2 in the country with a .472 on-base percentage. In the circle, the team ranks No. 2 in the SEC and No. 7 in the country with a 1.99 ERA.

The Cowgirls are 23-15 on the season after a 2-1 series win against Incarnate Word on the road this past weekend.

The Tigers lead the all-time series against McNeese 54-13, which includes an 18-6 record when playing in Lake Charles. LSU has also won 15 of the last 16 games against the Cowgirls.

First pitch between LSU and McNeese is set for 6 p.m. on Tuesday and will air on ESPN+.