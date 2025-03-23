70°
Latest Weather Blog
No. 3 LSU softball drops game three to No. 13 Georgia, 11-3, but wins series
ATHENS, Ga. - No. 3 LSU softball fell to No. 13 Georgia 11-3 in their series finale in Athens. However, their wins on Friday and Saturday give them the series victory.
The Tigers started strong with a two-run lead in the third inning. RBI singles from McKenzie Redoutey and Sierra Daniel would score two for the Tigers.
However, Georgia would respond by scoring seven runs in the bottom half of the inning. They were capped off by a Mua Williams grand slam to take a 7-2 lead. They'd follow in the fourth inning by scoring four more runs.
LSU could not catch up and fell to the Bulldogs 11-3.
Trending News
LSU is back in action on Tuesday when they take a trip down I-10 to face UL-Lafayette at Lamson Park. The game is set for 6 p.m. and will be on ESPN+.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Pope Francis is back home after a 5-week hospital stay for life-threatening...
-
LSU women's basketball is healed up and ready to roll in NCAA's
-
2une In Previews: Touch A Truck
-
Deputies arrest four people in connection to Bayou Classic shooting that left...
-
2une In Previews: Boosie Bash at Southern University
Sports Video
-
LSU women need more than just the "Big 3" to make tournament...
-
LSU women's basketball is healed up and ready to roll in NCAA's
-
No. 12 seed McNeese holds off late Clemson charge to earn first...
-
Former LSU RB John Emery Jr. says he will pursue 7th year...
-
Southern women's basketball beats UC San Diego 68-56 to win the program's...