No. 3 LSU softball beats No. 10 South Carolina 11-3 in Tiger Park on Friday

BATON ROUGE - LSU softball defeated the South Carolina Gamecocks 11-3 in the first game of a Top 10 series showdown in Tiger Park.

LSU is 31-2 on the season and 6-1 in SEC play now. The Tigers are coming off an 11-4 midweek victory against the ULL Ragin' Cajuns and a series win against the Georgia Bulldogs in Athens last weekend, when LSU won two out of three games.

South Carolina previously defeated Clemson 6-0 in their midweek matchup to improve their record to 25-6 with a 2-4 mark in the SEC prior to the game.

The Tigers lead the Gamecocks in the all-time series with a 53-21 record, including a 28-6 record when playing at Tiger Park. LSU has won eight of the last 10 games against South Carolina.

The next games in the series have start times of 6:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.