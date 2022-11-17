No. 23 Southeastern beats Nicholls 40-17, wins Southland Conference Title

THIBODAUX - The Southeastern football team wins the Southland Conference title for the 3rd time in program history. It's their first title since 2014. The Lions beat rival Nicholls in the River Bell Classic 40-17.

Quarterback Eli Saywer threw for 3 scores, and had 228 yards. On the ground Jessie Britt had 90 yards and 2 scores.

“In 2018, we ended my season with a 44-0 loss here in Thibodaux,” Southeastern fifth-year head coach Frank Scelfo said. “Take a look back where we came from and to now be a part of a Southland Conference championship program that is consistently in the postseason; it’s been a great journey.

“This is where I wanted us to be when I came here,” Scelfo added. “I knew Southeastern was a special place. Our culture is strong and all the players who came before this team helped build this strong foundation.”

Thursday marked the third time the Lions entered the River Bell Classic with a chance to win the Southland title. The first two times Nicholls played the spoiler, but big performances on both sides of the ball resulted in a charmed third chance for SLU.

The Lions will be in the playoffs for the 3rd straight season. They are 8-3 on the season.