No. 22 LSU softball run rules Nicholls as Junior Ali Kilponen throws her first career no-hitter
BATON ROUGE - The Tigers softball bounces back beating Nicholls 12-0 in 5 innings. Ali Kilponen threw her first career no hitter, striking out 11 of the 17 batters. She improves to 10-4 on the season.
Offensively LSU was hot early as Sophomore Ciara Briggs went 3-for-3 at the plate with three runs scored and two RBIs, and Sophomore Kennedi Houshmandzadeh led the team with three RBIs after hitting her first career home run.
“It is kind of a surreal moment. It is something that I have worked for since I have been here and since I have become a pitcher. I just had to put trust in my coach, myself, and in my teammates. We had a really challenging weekend. Coach and I had a serious conversation on things to work on, so today I was working on different things, and it was cool to see it pay off,” Kilponen on her no hitter performance.
LSU will now travel to face no. 8 Arkansas for a three-game series starting Saturday.
