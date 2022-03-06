68°
No. 22 LSU softball beats No. 21 UL-Lafayette 5-2
BATON ROUGE - The LSU softball team has now won 10 of their past 11 games after beating No. 21 ranked UL-Lafayette 5-2 in Tiger Park.
The Tigers were lead by an 4 run 1st inning, redshirt junior Ali Kilponen gets the win for LSU. She threw 6 innings, only allowing 5 hits, and 2 runs. That's kilponen's 8th win of the season.
LSU will play a double header tomorrow, starting with Louisiana Tech at 12.
