No. 22 LSU Baseball sweeps Missouri, winning game three 8-6.

BATON ROUGE - The LSU baseball team completes the sweep over Missouri on Saturday. The Tigers got the 8-6 win, as Bryce Collins gets the win in relief.

The Tiger bats were hot early and often as Brayden Jobert hit a homerun in the second, and Jacob Berry hit his 13th of the year in the 4th. Catcher Tyler McManus also had a good day at the plate, going three-for-three with a single, double and triple.

The Tigers were up 7-3 in the 8th, when the Tigers scored three runs to make it a run ballgame. With the bases load, Jay Johnson called in Riley Cooper who got LSU got of the inning, and finished out the ballgame for his first save.

LSU will now travel down to New Orleans to face UNO on Tuesday, before hosting Georgia next weekend.