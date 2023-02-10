49°
No. 20 LSU softball opens season with 11-3 win against New Mexico
BATON ROUGE - The LSU softball team opened the season with an 11-3 win in six innings against New Mexico on Friday night. Senior Ali Kilponen threw six innings, gave up three runs and had seven strikeouts in the win.
The Tiger bats were on fire, having 16 hits. Shortstop Taylor Pleasants had three RBIs on the night.
The Tigers will be back in action tomorrow to face No. 19 Oregon State at 2:30 p.m.
