49°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

No. 20 LSU softball opens season with 11-3 win against New Mexico

1 hour 13 minutes 52 seconds ago Friday, February 10 2023 Feb 10, 2023 February 10, 2023 10:01 PM February 10, 2023 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Corey Rholdon

BATON ROUGE - The LSU softball team opened the season with an 11-3 win in six innings against New Mexico on Friday night. Senior Ali Kilponen threw six innings, gave up three runs and had seven strikeouts in the win.

The Tiger bats were on fire, having 16 hits. Shortstop Taylor Pleasants had three RBIs on the night.

Trending News

The Tigers will be back in action tomorrow to face No. 19 Oregon State at 2:30 p.m. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days