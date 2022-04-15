77°
No. 15 LSU baseball falls to no. 6 Arkansas 5-4 in game 1
FAYETTEVILLE - The LSU baseball team lost game one at Arkansas 5-4.
The game was tied at 3 in the seventh, when Razorbacks second basemen Robert Moore hit a 2 RBI single to get the Hogs the lead and the win.
On the mound, it was another solid outing for Ma'Khail Hillard who threw five innings and had one earned run with five strikeouts. LSU will now look to bounce back Friday at 6 p.m.
