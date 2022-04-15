77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

No. 15 LSU baseball falls to no. 6 Arkansas 5-4 in game 1

20 hours 10 minutes 40 seconds ago Thursday, April 14 2022 Apr 14, 2022 April 14, 2022 10:44 PM April 14, 2022 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Corey Rholdon

FAYETTEVILLE - The LSU baseball team lost game one at Arkansas 5-4.

The game was tied at 3 in the seventh, when Razorbacks second basemen Robert Moore hit a 2 RBI single to get the Hogs the lead and the win. 

Trending News

On the mound, it was another solid outing for Ma'Khail Hillard who threw five innings and had one earned run with five strikeouts. LSU will now look to bounce back Friday at 6 p.m. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days