No. 13 LSU women's basketball defeats Tennessee 75-60

Image credit to LSU Women's Basketball

KNOXVILLE - No. 13 LSU women's basketball defeated Tennessee in Knoxville 75-60 Sunday afternoon.

After ending the first period up 19-16, LSU (24-4) never lost the lead against Tennessee (16-10) despite multiple runs from the Lady Volunteers to keep the game close.

One big factor in LSU's victory was Hailey Van Lith, who finished with 26 points, seven rebounds and three assists on 9-18 shot attempts, including her going 4-5 on three pointers. She contributed to LSU separating themselves from the Lady Volunteers toward the end of the game with a strong 10 points fourth quarter.

LSU plays at Georgia 8 p.m. on Thursday.