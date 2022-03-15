59°
No 13 LSU baseball beats Tulane 7-5
BATON ROUGE - In their first meeting since 2018, the LSU baseball team beats Tulane 7 to 5. The Tigers improve to 14-3. It was the 186th meeting of the rivalry.
Offensively LSU was lead by Tre' Morgan got 2 hits and 3 RBI's. On the mound for the Tigers it was a rough outing for right hander Will Hellmers who only threw 1.2 innings giving up 2 runs on 3 hits.
LSU will now get ready for the start of SEC play as Texas A&M comes in this weekend.
