79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

No. 10 LSU softball loses 4-3 to Southeastern in Baton Rouge Regional, will face UConn Saturday

6 hours 56 minutes 58 seconds ago Friday, May 16 2025 May 16, 2025 May 16, 2025 4:03 PM May 16, 2025 in Sports
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: Brie Andras

BATON ROUGE - The No. 10 LSU Tigers fell to the Southeastern Lions 4-3 to begin the Baton Rouge Regional.

The Lions took the 4-3 lead in the seventh inning after the game was tied 3-3 since the fourth inning.

The Baton Rouge Regional is a double elimination tournament. The two losing teams, LSU and UConn, will play around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday. They will follow the winner's bracket game between Southeastern and Nebraska.

Trending News

The winner of the Baton Rouge Regional will travel to play in the Knoxville Super Regional hosted by the Lady Volunteers of Tennessee.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days