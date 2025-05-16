No. 10 LSU softball loses 4-3 to Southeastern in Baton Rouge Regional, will face UConn Saturday

BATON ROUGE - The No. 10 LSU Tigers fell to the Southeastern Lions 4-3 to begin the Baton Rouge Regional.

The Lions took the 4-3 lead in the seventh inning after the game was tied 3-3 since the fourth inning.

The Baton Rouge Regional is a double elimination tournament. The two losing teams, LSU and UConn, will play around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday. They will follow the winner's bracket game between Southeastern and Nebraska.

The winner of the Baton Rouge Regional will travel to play in the Knoxville Super Regional hosted by the Lady Volunteers of Tennessee.