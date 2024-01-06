45°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

No. 1 overall player in 2025 class Bryce Underwood commits to LSU

2 hours 22 minutes 17 seconds ago Saturday, January 06 2024 Jan 6, 2024 January 06, 2024 4:57 PM January 06, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss
Photo: On3 Sports

BATON ROUGE - LSU football notched another victory in their 2025 recruiting class as quarterback Bryce Underwood verbally committed to the Tigers Saturday.

Underwood, from Belleville, Mich., is ranked by On3 and 247sports as the number one recruit in the country for 2025.

Trending News

LSU landed another five-star recruit this week in Harlem Berry; Underwood is LSU's third so far for 2025, as he joins Berry and wide receiver recruit Dakorien Moore. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days