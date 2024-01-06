45°
No. 1 overall player in 2025 class Bryce Underwood commits to LSU
BATON ROUGE - LSU football notched another victory in their 2025 recruiting class as quarterback Bryce Underwood verbally committed to the Tigers Saturday.
Underwood, from Belleville, Mich., is ranked by On3 and 247sports as the number one recruit in the country for 2025.
LSU landed another five-star recruit this week in Harlem Berry; Underwood is LSU's third so far for 2025, as he joins Berry and wide receiver recruit Dakorien Moore.
