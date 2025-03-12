56°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

No. 1 LSU beats Xavier 18-4 to win 12th straight game

2 hours 46 minutes 15 seconds ago Tuesday, March 11 2025 Mar 11, 2025 March 11, 2025 9:21 PM March 11, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Hunter McCann

BATON ROUGE - No. 1 LSU baseball beat Xavier 18-4 in Alex Box Stadium on Tuesday night. The Tigers are on an 12-game win streak heading into SEC play.

The Tigers scored seven runs in the first inning, three in the second, and seven in the third en route to a 17-0 lead.

Jake Brown, Derek Curiel, and Jared Jones each had three hits in the game.

With the win, LSU is 17-1 this season. The Tigers host Missouri to open up SEC play on Friday.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days