No. 1 LSU beats Auburn 3-0 in game 1

Friday, May 05 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: @LSUbaseball

AUBURN - LSU is starting off the battle of the Tigers with a win after beating Auburn three to nothing in game one. 

Pitcher Paul Skenes had a career-high with 15 strikeouts Friday night while first baseman Tre Morgan was making plays on both sides. 3 pitches into the game Morgan hit a 2 run home runs to give LSU the lead. Tre would add another RBI in the 7th inning when he brought in Alex Milazzo.

While Paul Skenes was making Auburn look silly, he also did allow no runs in 7.1 innings work. Skenes is now 9-1 as a starter for LSU. 

LSU now improves to 37-8 on the year, and 16-6 in SEC play. The second game of the series is Saturday night at 8. 

