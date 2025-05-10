No. 1 LSU baseball loses game 2 to Kentucky 13-10

BATON ROUGE - It wasn't a great day on the mound or the field for the Tigers, as LSU gives up 13 runs in their 13-10 loss in game 2.

The Tigers got off to a hot start, and lead 6-2 after a Tommy White two-run homer, but in the 5th, LSU struggled. With the bases loaded, Brayden Jobert misjudged a fly ball, and it landed in the field. Kentucky would score 3 runs off of that to take control of the game. LSU had 3 errors on Friday night.

The Tigers and Wildcats will try to wrap up the series tomorrow at 1 p.m., although a lot of rain is expected.