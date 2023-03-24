79°
No. 1 LSU baseball falls to no. 5 Arkansas in extra innings, 9-3
BATON ROUGE - LSU falls in game 1 vs Arkansas 9-3 in 10 innings. Not the best day for the top ranked LSU baseball team at the plate. LSU striking out 15 times in the loss.
It was another solid outing on the Mound for Paul Skenes, he had 12 k's in 7 innings. The game was tied at 1 heading into extra's but that's where the Razorbacks broke it open. Arkansas scored 8 runs in the 10th as the Tigers threw out 3 different relief pitchers in the inning, but nothing worked.
LSU falls to 18-3 on the year, and 2-2 in SEC play. Games 2 and 3 will be played on Saturday.
