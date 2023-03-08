No. 1 LSU baseball beats Lamar 9-2

BATON ROUGE - It wasn't a seven-inning run rule, but the Tigers took care of business on Wednesday against Lamar. Right-hander Christian Little had his first start as a Tiger, throwing four innings and giving up only one run with three strikeouts.

It was another big day at the plate for Tommy White, who had his third homer of the season and drove in four RBIs. Freshmen Paxton Kling continued his hot stretch with his second homer this year.

The Tigers now improve to 12-1, and will get ready for a weekend series against Samford at The Box starting Friday.