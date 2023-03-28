No. 1 LSU Baseball beats Grambling 17-5 in 7 innings

BATON ROUGE - The LSU baseball team run ruled their opponent for the 9th time this season, as the Tigers get win number 22 over Grambling 17-5 in seven innings.

The Tigers exploded offensively in the third and fourth innings, having a combined 13 runs. It started in the third with Cade Beloso's three-run homer, then right after that Jared Jones also hit a longball.

Blake Money gets his first win of the season, although he struggled in two innings giving up a three-run homer. The Tigers will now get ready to host Tennessee in a weekend series starting on Thursday.