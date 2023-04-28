No. 1 LSU Baseball beats Alabama 8-6 in game 1

LSU Sports

BATON ROUGE - Another game, another dominating Paul Skenes performance as the Tigers get the 8-6 win over Alabama in game 1.

Skenes got his 8th win of the year, throwing six innings and only giving up one run with nine strikeouts.

Offensively, both Tommy White and Dylan Crews went deep on Friday. White had a solo homer, while Crews had a three-run missile.

LSU had a little bit of trouble though in the 9th, up 8-2 but Alabama would bring home four runs and had the tying runs on base. Bryce Collins would come in and get the save.

Game 2 will start at 6 p.m. Saturday with Ty Floyd getting the start.