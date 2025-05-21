Nine people from across Louisiana, Arkansas accused of sex crimes arrested in Livingston Parish

LIVINGSTON — Nine people accused of various sex crimes with minors were arrested by Livingston Parish deputies.

Deputies said the men were arrested after investigations into social media-aided solicitation of minors began in March and April.

The following arrests were made by the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office in cooperation with the Louisiana Bureau of Investigations, Homeland Security Investigations, the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department and Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office:

Kevin Hamby, 31, of Denham Springs

Shengjie Cheng, 32, of Baton Rouge

Kleider Enrique Garcia-Ochoa, 29, of Walker

Cameron Varnado, 27, of Amite

Anthony Farr Jr., 31, of Little Rock, Arkansas

Matthew Totaro, 36, of Metairie

Tytus Miles, 34, of Livingston

Devin Alipio, 25, of Denham Springs

Matthew Traub, 25, of Metairie

All nine people were arrested on indecent behavior with a juvenile and computer-aided solicitation of a minor charges. Traub was additionally arrested for drug possession and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

According to deputies, Cheng is a Chinese national and Garcia-Ochoa is a Venezuelan national. Both have an ICE hold, deputies noted.

Totaro is a registered sex offender.