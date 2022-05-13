Nightly lane closures coming as work on College Drive flyover progresses

BATON ROUGE - You may have observed the recent changes at the I-10/I-12 split if it's a part of your daily drive.

If you have not seen the developments, you will soon. Crews will begin re-striping the lanes of I-10 and I-12 West near the split starting Wednesday.

“We’re going to try to do it at night, off-peak hours," said Rodney Mallett with DOTD.

Mallett says it's more important than ever to pay attention while driving through that stretch of interstate because barriers will be moved. If drivers aren't careful, they may be caught by surprise.

“I know 100,000 people or more drive this just about every day, and so you get used to a traffic pattern. Well, that traffic pattern is going to change because it’s a work zone," Mallett said. “You need to put the phone down, obey the signs, don’t speed, wear your seat belt and be aware that changes are coming as we make progress with this project.”

The road work is to prepare lanes for widening. Once the stripes are painted, crews will begin constructing the flyover.

The entire College Drive flyover is expected to be complete by fall 2023, weather permitting.