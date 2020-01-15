70°
Nick Tullier making progress, released from TIRR Memorial Hermann Rehab Hospital
HOUSTON, TX - Deputy Nick Tullier, a member of the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, is reportedly back at his apartment after a recent stint in Houston's TIRR Memorial Hermann.
According to his Facebook page, Tullier enjoyed the National Championship game from his room at TIRR Memorial Hermann.
Tullier's strength and strong support from the community have been essential to his recovery since being shot on July 17, 2016, during an ambush that killed another deputy and two Baton Rouge Police officers.
Tullier was shot three times, in the abdomen, shoulder, and head.
After being placed on a ventilator, Tullier fought for his life and continues to make immense progress.
