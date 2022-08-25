Nicholson Drive to be widened to four lanes; construction set to start in 2024

BATON ROUGE - Nicholson Drive is about to receive a $15 million upgrade in the coming years.

According to city leaders with the MOVEBR project, the heavily-traveled street will be widened to four lanes with a median in the center and bike lanes on either side. The plan will also include "J" turns that organizers believe will reduce left-turn crashes.

“Of course, when you have a divided highway, you can’t make left turns as much as you could before, so these J turns are going to be a way to safely and efficiently move traffic that are taking left-hand turns," said Mark Armstrong with the city-parish government.

The road will be widened in three phases, with the first section spanning from Gourrier Avenue to Brightside Lane. Eventually, the construction will make its way to the parish line.

Drainage along Nicholson will also be improved, and traffic lights will be synchronized by the time the I-10 widening project starts, Armstrong says.

The project is in the planning and design phase, with the next step being right-of-way acquisition with DOTD. Construction will begin in 2024 and last two years.