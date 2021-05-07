Nice weekend weather, storms return next week

Today and Tonight: Expect plenty of sunshine this afternoon, with high temperatures in the low 80s. Tonight, skies will remain mostly clear with lows in the upper 50s.

Looking Ahead:

Our weather pattern will stay quiet moving into the weekend, with high pressure just off to our north. That high will begin to move eastward on Sunday, allowing for winds to turn more southerly. That will increase moisture across the region, making it feel more muggy on Mother's Day. An isolated sprinkle or two is possible Sunday afternoon, but I expect most will remain dry. Overnight Sunday, into Monday morning, a line of showers and storms will move through the area, ahead of a disturbance. Our weather pattern will remain somewhat active through at least Wednesday of next week, until another cold front moves through on Thursday.

-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton

