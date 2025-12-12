$$$ NFL Week 15: Are the Denver Broncos legit?

Hunter McCann has this weekend's Best Bet$ for college football, the NFL, the NBA and NHL!

Friday

NBA:

Hawks @ Pistons: Hawks +7.5

Bulls @ Hornets: Bulls -2.5

Pacers @ 76ers: 76ers -6.5

Jazz @ Grizzlies: Jazz +7.5

Nets @ Mavericks: Nets +8.5

Timberwolves @ Warriors: Warriors -1.5





NHL:

Blackhawks @ Blues: Blackhawks ML

Kraken @ Mammoth: Mammoth ML







Saturday

College Football:

Army @ Navy: Navy -6.5

Army @ Navy: u38.5 Total points



NBA:

Knicks @ Magic: Knicks -4.5

Spurs @ Thunder: Thunder -9.5



NHL:

Sharks @ Penguins: Penguins ML

Capitals @ Jets: u6.5 Total Goals

Golden Knights @ Blue Jackets: Golden Knights ML

Canadiens @ Rangers: o5.5 Total Goals

Red Wings @ Blackhawks: Red Wings ML

Predators @ Avalanche: u6.5 Total Goals





Sunday

NFL:

Bills @ Patriots: Bills -1.5

Chargers @ Chiefs: u41.5 Total Points

Ravens @ Bengals: Bengals +3.5

Commanders @ Giants: Giants -2.5

Packers @ Broncos: Packers -2.5

Lions @ Rams o54.5 Total Points



NBA:

NHL:

