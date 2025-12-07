Latest Weather Blog
$$$ NFL Week 14: Burrow vs. Allen in Buffalo!
Hunter McCann has the Thanksgiving weekend Best Bet$ for college football, the NFL, the NBA and NHL!
Friday
College Football:
Troy @ James Madison: James Madison -23.5
Kennesaw State @ Jacksonville State: Kennesaw State -2.5
North Texas @ Tulane: Tulane +2.5
UNLV @ Boise State: UNLV +5.5
NBA:
Heat @ Magic: Heat +5.5
Lakers @ Celtics: Lakers +8.5
Nuggets @ Hawks: u239.5 Total Points
Spurs @ Cavaliers: Cavaliers -3.5
Pacers @ Bulls: Bulls -4.5
76ers @ Bucks: Bucks ML
NHL:
Golden Knights @ Devils: o5.5 Total Goals
Sabres @ Jets: Jets ML
Sharks @ Stars: Stars ML
Mammoth @ Canucks: u6.5 Total Goals
Capitals @ Ducks: Ducks ML
Saturday
Trending News
College Football:
BYU vs. Texas Tech: Texas Tech -12.5
Georgia vs. Alabama: Georgia -2.5
Indiana vs. Ohio State: Indiana +5.5
Duke vs. Virginia: Duke +4.5
NBA:
Pelicans @ Nets: Nets -3.5
Hawks @ Wizards: Hawks -8.5
Warriors @ Cavaliers: o227.5 Total Points
Kings @ Heat: Heat -7.5
Clippers @ Timberwolves: Timberwolves -9.5
Rockets @ Mavericks: Mavericks +8.5
NHL:
Blue Jackets @ Panthers: Panthers ML
Islanders @ Lightning: Lightning ML
Predators @ Hurricanes: Hurricanes ML
Mammoth @ Flames: u6.5 Total Goals
Jets @ Oilers: Oilers ML
Red Wings @ Kraken: Kraken ML
Sunday
NFL:
Bengals @ Bills: Bengals +5.5
Dolphins @ Jets: Jets +3.5
Steelers @ Ravens: Ravens -5.5
Seahawks @ Falcons: Seahawks -6.5
Broncos @ Raiders: Raiders +7.5
Bears @ Packers: Bears +7.5
NBA:
Celtics @ Raptors: Celtics -2.5
Trail Blazers @ Grizzlies: Grizzlies -1.0
Nuggets @ Hornets: o233.5
Warriors @ Bulls: Bulls +1.5
Lakers @ 76ers: Lakers -3.5
Thunder @ Jazz: Thunder -9.5
NHL:
Islanders @ Panthers: Panthers ML
Sharks @ Hurricanes: Hurricanes -1.5
Penguins @ Stars: Stars ML
Golden Knights @ Rangers: Golden Knights ML
Blue Jackets @ Capitals: u6.5 Total Goals
Blackhawks @ Ducks: Ducks ML
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
'Pampered Pooch Dog Fashion Show' fundraiser held to provide dogs to individuals...
-
Glen Oaks Magnet High School presents inaugural production of 'Black Nativity'
-
Stockings for Seniors: Giving back to nursing home residents this Christmas
-
Kids in Baker go home with new bike, toys after city-hosted giveaway
-
Tulane tops North Texas 34-21 in American Conference title game for a...
Sports Video
-
Kiffin's staff starts to round into shape
-
Local high school teams compete in state semifinals
-
REPORT: Joe Sloan set to be the offensive coordinator at Kentucky
-
LSU Football is not retaining Austin Thomas as the team's general manager
-
Lane Kiffin to appear on College GameDay this weekend in Atlanta