$$$ NFL Week 14: Burrow vs. Allen in Buffalo!

Hunter McCann has the Thanksgiving weekend Best Bet$ for college football, the NFL, the NBA and NHL!

Friday



College Football:

Troy @ James Madison: James Madison -23.5

Kennesaw State @ Jacksonville State: Kennesaw State -2.5

North Texas @ Tulane: Tulane +2.5

UNLV @ Boise State: UNLV +5.5

NBA:

Heat @ Magic: Heat +5.5

Lakers @ Celtics: Lakers +8.5

Nuggets @ Hawks: u239.5 Total Points

Spurs @ Cavaliers: Cavaliers -3.5

Pacers @ Bulls: Bulls -4.5

76ers @ Bucks: Bucks ML

NHL:

Golden Knights @ Devils: o5.5 Total Goals

Sabres @ Jets: Jets ML

Sharks @ Stars: Stars ML

Mammoth @ Canucks: u6.5 Total Goals

Capitals @ Ducks: Ducks ML







Saturday

College Football:

BYU vs. Texas Tech: Texas Tech -12.5

Georgia vs. Alabama: Georgia -2.5

Indiana vs. Ohio State: Indiana +5.5

Duke vs. Virginia: Duke +4.5



NBA:

Pelicans @ Nets: Nets -3.5

Hawks @ Wizards: Hawks -8.5

Warriors @ Cavaliers: o227.5 Total Points

Kings @ Heat: Heat -7.5

Clippers @ Timberwolves: Timberwolves -9.5

Rockets @ Mavericks: Mavericks +8.5



NHL:

Blue Jackets @ Panthers: Panthers ML

Islanders @ Lightning: Lightning ML

Predators @ Hurricanes: Hurricanes ML

Mammoth @ Flames: u6.5 Total Goals

Jets @ Oilers: Oilers ML

Red Wings @ Kraken: Kraken ML







Sunday

NFL:

Bengals @ Bills: Bengals +5.5

Dolphins @ Jets: Jets +3.5

Steelers @ Ravens: Ravens -5.5

Seahawks @ Falcons: Seahawks -6.5

Broncos @ Raiders: Raiders +7.5

Bears @ Packers: Bears +7.5



NBA:

Celtics @ Raptors: Celtics -2.5

Trail Blazers @ Grizzlies: Grizzlies -1.0

Nuggets @ Hornets: o233.5

Warriors @ Bulls: Bulls +1.5

Lakers @ 76ers: Lakers -3.5

Thunder @ Jazz: Thunder -9.5





NHL:

Islanders @ Panthers: Panthers ML

Sharks @ Hurricanes: Hurricanes -1.5

Penguins @ Stars: Stars ML

Golden Knights @ Rangers: Golden Knights ML

Blue Jackets @ Capitals: u6.5 Total Goals

Blackhawks @ Ducks: Ducks ML