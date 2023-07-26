96°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

NFL player who graduated from East Feliciana High makes surprise donation to mentorship programs

4 weeks 2 days 4 hours ago Monday, June 26 2023 Jun 26, 2023 June 26, 2023 9:45 AM June 26, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

CLINTON - The East Feliciana Drug and Alcohol Awareness Council received a surprise gift from a local NFL player. 

Danny Johnson, a cornerback for the Washington Commanders and a former Southern Jaguar, graduated from East Feliciana High School in 2014. Friday, he stopped by the Drug and Alcohol Awareness Council to make a donation of $2,500 to the high school's two mentorship programs, Better Men Today and Outstanding Mature Girlz. 

Trending News

"Giving back to his community has always been a strong passion for Danny and we appreciate his generosity and great heart for giving back to his community," the Council said. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days