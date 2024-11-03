NFL donates $160K to flood-damaged EBR schools

BATON ROUGE - The National Football League has awarded thousands of dollars in grant money to help sports at local flood-damaged schools.

On Wednesday, the Foundation for East Baton Rouge School System announced that three different schools would be receiving the bulk of the money.

Glen Oaks High School will receive the largest gift of $100,000, while Park Forest and Brookstown Middle Schools will receive $26,000 each. The remaining $8,000 will provide support for FEBRSS initiatives and grant oversight.

“All of us in Louisiana know that football is a connector and builds community,” said Keila Stovall, Executive Director of FEBRSS. "It is my hope that students and their families, teachers, administrators, and alumni will all be encouraged by this gift and will moved to excellence not only on the football field but also in their classrooms."