Newly-selected EBR superintendent already visiting campuses, preparing for job

BATON ROUGE - Less than 24 hours after edging out the interim East Baton Rouge School System superintendent for the full-time job, Dr. Sito Narcisse arrived at Glen Oaks Magnet High to meet teachers, students and members of the media.

"When I [landed] the first thing I wanted to do is come to a school," Narcisse said Friday. "The reality for us, it takes an entire village."

Narcisse comes to Baton Rouge from Washington D.C., where he served as chief of secondary schools for roughly the last year and a half. Before that, he served in leadership positions in school systems in Tennessee and Maryland.

"I've been a teacher. I've been a vice principal. I've been a principal in two cities," Narcisse said. "I've had the experience around the education."

Glen Oaks was Narcisse's first stop of the day. During a campus tour, he asked a handful of students what they would do as superintendent. As the new chief of EBR schools, he says he wants to focus on a few initiatives he worked on in D.C.

"Definitely the literacy component, focusing on accelerating children in early literacy," Narcisse said. "Also, universal Pre-K approach, we believe that that really helps kids in schools... And also trying to increase workforce development, getting kids opportunities to kind of work with business leaders around internships."

For now, Narcisse wants to get to know the capital area. He plans to do that by visiting schools and meeting with principals and staff.

His goal of putting kids first, he says, starts with decreasing how often children are switching schools and giving parents more options. While his official start date has not yet been announced, Narcisse promised to remain visible to employees and families alike.

"I feel like as a leader you have to be honest and transparent and be able to do this work," Narcisse said. "I am part of the community... My family is part of this community. Baton Rouge will be my home, so I'm excited about that."