Newly released video shows what led to 2022 officer-involved shooting at Highland Road apartment

BATON ROUGE - New video shared by the Baton Rouge Police Department shows officers' close encounter with an armed man at a Highland Road apartment last year.

The video was taken Oct. 8, 2022 at the Hub Apartments on Highland Road. Police were called to the apartment complex that night over an individual who was in emotional distress.

After police met with that person and connected them with paramedics, officers heard gunfire coming from somewhere else on the complex.

Body camera video released Wednesday shows officers tracing the sound of gunshots to another building. As they go up the steps, police find the suspect, Malik Chavis, sitting in a chair on the balcony, holding a handgun in his lap. Officers are heard ordering Chavis to drop the gun, but he instead sits up and racks the slide as he points the weapon at police.

Several shots are then fired as police fall back to the foot of the stairs. Moments later, Chavis is seen on police video apologizing to officers and asking for medical attention. BRPD noted that one of the officers knew Chavis personally.

"I'm sorry. I'm sorry... I ain't shoot you bro," Chavis is heard telling police.

"You almost hit me. I know you like a brother. What's wrong with you?!" one officer is heard shouting at Chavis.

Chavis spent days in the hospital getting treatment for a gunshot wound. He was later booked into jail for attempted first-degree murder of a police officer, illegal use of a weapon and possession of firearm by a convicted felon.

Police ultimately attributed the situation to a "mental health crisis."

"Mental health is real... There are avenues that people can take and resources that they can use where they can get assistance," BRPD Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said at the time.

No officers were harmed in the shooting.