Newly released video shows tense moments before trooper fatally shot suspect on I-10

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana State Police has released video showing a tense, minutes-long standoff between a suspect and state troopers that ended in a deadly shooting on I-10.

Warning: Some viewers may find the video disturbing

The agency released the video Tuesday, just over a month after the Dec. 8 shooting on I-10 in Baton Rouge. It happened moments after a suspect, who fled a traffic stop in West Baton Rouge, crashed into multiple vehicles on I-10 East near the Washington Street exit.

After the wreck, the driver — later identified as Jose Reza-Navarro of Spring, Texas — was spotted walking along the interstate. The video released by State Police on Tuesday showed the traffic stop and the moments leading up to the shooting.

State Police said viewers can see Reza-Navarro walking backward on I-10 with his hands behind his back. In that footage, he refuses multiple requests from troopers asking him to put his hands in the air and get on the ground.

At multiple points in the standoff, Reza-Navarro is heard shouting "no" at troopers as ask him to surrender, and he repeatedly says "kill me."

One trooper fired a shot at Reza-Navarro after he started walking toward them with his hands still behind his back. Another shot is fired after Reza-Navarro suddenly points his hand at troopers. Police later determined that he never had a weapon on him.

Body camera video goes on to show troopers rushing to Reza-Navarro's side after he collapses to the ground from a gunshot wound. As police are calling for paramedics, Reza-Navarro repeatedly tells officers "let me die."

"Just kill me please," Reza-Navarro is heard telling troopers. "Let me die please."

Investigators later found a suitcase loaded with about 180 pounds of cocaine inside Reza-Navarro's SUV.

State Police said an investigation into the incident is "still active and ongoing."