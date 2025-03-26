Newest East Baton Rouge Parish Library branch re-opens after brief closure due to plumbing issues

BATON ROUGE — An East Baton Rouge Parish Library branch that opened earlier this week was temporarily closed following plumbing issues.

The South branch library was closed for a few hours on Wednesday, but the "plumbing issue was resolved quickly" and the location re-opened.

The new branch, located on Glasgow Avenue near the Rouzan subdivision, opened Monday with temporary operating hours as crews continued the installation of furnishings and equipment.

The South Branch Library, an 18,800 square feet facility, cost $12 million to complete, the library system said when the branch opened.