New Zydeco head coach speaks, team unveils new jerseys at 2025 Media Day

BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Zydeco held their 2025 Media Day on Wednesday, where they unveiled brand new jerseys and new head coach Chad Bailey spoke to the media.

Bailey moved from Michigan to lead the Zydeco into their third season in the capital city.

"Coming to the rink every day, working with the group of guys that we have right now, you know, building with them on what we've already started here and just competing for a championship every day," Bailey said. "Our job is to work on that goal as a group, and it's something I think we can achieve."

The Zydeco will play their home opener on Halloween night at the Raising Cane's River Center at 7:05 p.m., and costumes are encouraged.