New York governor rejects extradition of New York doctor accused of aiding in mail-order abortion

BATON ROUGE - New York Governor Kathy Hochul rejected an extradition request from Louisiana of a New York doctor accused of supplying abortion-causing drugs to West Baton Rouge Parish to face criminal charges.

Hochul issued a statement saying that Louisiana's law changes has "no bearing on the laws here in the State of New York" and said she would "not now, not ever" sign the extradition order. Hochul said previously she would not comply.

The WBRZ Investigative Unit reported last month that a grand jury meeting at Port Allen had indicted a doctor, her clinic and a Port Allen woman on claims they took part in a mail-order abortion. The victim was a Louisiana minor whom prosecutors said wanted to give birth.

Dr. Margaret D. Carpenter of New Paltz, New York, and the Nightingale Medical Clinic are accused of mailing an abortion-inducing drug to Louisiana, where a Port Allen woman made her daughter take the medicine.

The daughter, who was left alone, suffered complications and was hospitalized as the drug took effect.

Carpenter has also been ordered by a Texas judge to stop prescribing and sending abortion pills in Texas, as well as paying a penalty of more than $100,000 for providing the medication to one woman. That case is widely expected to reach the Supreme Court, according to the New York Times.