New Year's Day violence underscores problems with juvenile justice

BATON ROUGE - In a few chaotic seconds on New Year's Day, 15-year-old Ramide Cosey was killed and four others injured in a drive-by shooting.

"They're so short-sighted as to life. They don't understand the depth and gravity of their actions. It's almost as if they're playing a video game. There's no reset button. When you pull the trigger—that's it," attorney Stephen Sterling said.

It's the same mentality that fueled dozens of other teen homicides in 2023, and likely ones to come.

"I think it's more the emotional immaturity of juveniles getting their hands on guns and in these environments where they are quick to pull a gun and shoot somebody," former police officer and current attorney Tommy Dewey said.

As the capital area is set to get a new police chief, state police superintendent, and governor in a week's time, Sterling says the only way out of this is real legislative change.

"Right now there's no accountability. I think juveniles know and understand that if they commit certain crimes it's essentially going to be a very slight slap on the wrist. We need to get a whole lot more tough and punitive when it comes to these crimes and I think if we can become more tough and punitive, they'll learn the lesson one time versus making them lifelong community criminals," Sterling said.

The legislature plans to do just that in the next few weeks—dedicating nearly two weeks to a special session on crime that includes what to do about juvenile violence.

Dewey says increasing penalties for juvenile offenders is nuanced.

"Sometimes there's more circumstances to it than just the actual act itself"

While charging violent juvenile offenders as adults can be an effective deterrent, it's not always on the forefront of kids' minds.

"I don't think the archaic 'lock them up throw away the key' prevents serious violent crimes. Most of it is done in the heat of passion. They don't think it through—especially juveniles. They don't think much at all, quite frankly."

The other major problem is not having an effective way to house criminal kids. In East Baton Rouge, currently, offenders stay in an outdated facility where there have been multiple escapes.

"There's definitely an immediate need that needs to be met ASAP. Whether we start small and then build a bigger facility or however the administration may deem the correct way, but it does need to be addressed immediately. Putting juveniles in that facility that can't hold them and putting other people at risk should they escape is priceless as far as if you can save somebody's life or save somebody else from being in danger, particularly the public."

Punishment can be doled out and jail cells filled, but if the root of the issue still persists, Sterling says nothing will change.

"The old adage of 'it takes a village to raise a child'—the village stopped caring. We're not raising the children anymore. We don't care," Sterling said.

He says that village extends past neighborhoods.

"People don't understand. As a city, as a community we have to care because it affects all of us. We don't think it affects us because maybe it doesn't touch our home right now, or in our little isolated bubble it doesn't reach us, but it will. It affects us all and it affects our quality of life."