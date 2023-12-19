47°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Governor-elect Landry planning two special sessions to start new year

2 hours 35 minutes 36 seconds ago Tuesday, December 19 2023 Dec 19, 2023 December 19, 2023 4:17 PM December 19, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - Governor-elect Jeff Landry has already planned two special sessions for after he takes office. 

According a message sent to Republican lawmakers by legislative leaders, Landry plans to hold a special session from Jan. 15 through 23 about redistricting. A second, about crime, is scheduled for Feb. 19 to March 6. 

Trending News

Landry will be sworn in Jan. 8. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days