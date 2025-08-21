80°
New West Baton Rouge Parish school coming with $7M additional cost
PORT ALLEN - The highest price tag for a new school in West Baton Rouge Parish got $7 million more expensive, Superintendent Chandler Smith said.
The school leader says the maximum price for Cohn Intermediate School was raised from $18 million to $25 million, an increase that he said is dependent on the market
"This is accurate with the prices of the market at this time," he told WBRZ.
During a school board meeting, Smith told members that tariffs could go up in the next six months but they won't spend any more than $25 million.
The new school will combine Cohn Elementary and Port Allen Middle School. The elementary wing is supposed to open in 2026 and the middle school will open in 2027.
