Southern University head coach Terrence Graves fired after 1-6 start to Jaguars' season

BATON ROUGE — Southern University coach Terrence Graves has been fired just days after the Jaguars' Homecoming game loss brought the team to a 1-6 record.

Graves, who took over Southern's football program in December 2023, led the Jaguars to a 8-5 season in 2024. In 2025, the Graves-led Jags have had less luck, only winning one game against the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils.

Graves previously coached as the interim head coach of Grambling State University in 2021.

Southern co-offensive coordinator Fred McNair will take over as interim head coach after Graves' departure.