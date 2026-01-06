After being declared deceased, living man receives Social Security benefits

BATON ROUGE - Last week, Herman Banks was a walking, talking dead man. The bass fisherman says his life changed in a matter of weeks, unbeknownst to him.

It wasn't until Banks went to withdraw cash from his checking account did he learn something was wrong. His account didn't have its typical balance. He was missing two deposits from the Social Security Administration.

"That's when I made the appointment to go to the Social Security Office, and that's when they told me I was declared deceased," Banks said.

The people working at the Baton Rouge office couldn't believe it either. Banks says several people were gathered around a computer, trying to figure out what had happened. Unfortunately, the problem couldn't be fixed that day in the office. That's when Banks contacted 2 On Your Side.

On Dec. 30, the Social Security Administration responded to a WBRZ email, stating that Banks' situation had been resolved. No further explanation about his case was provided. His Social Security award for November and December was deposited into his account.

"Thanks to you all, I think everything's going to work out, and I appreciate it to the highest," he said.

The problem may have begun nine months ago, when Banks misplaced his Social Security card. He mailed in for a new one but has yet to receive a replacement.

Banks is waiting for his January Social Security funds. The Social Security Administration said it couldn't reveal case-specific information. If you find yourself incorrectly listed as deceased, the SSA recommends you visit a local office with identification.

The SSA collects death information from a variety of sources, including funeral homes, financial institutions, and postal authorities.