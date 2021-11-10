New software development center bringing over 300 jobs to Baton Rouge

Photo: Visit Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - A new software development center is coming to downtown Baton Rouge and will add 150 direct new jobs with average salaries of $75,000, plus benefits.

Governor Edwards announced the plan Wednesday, and included that Louisiana Economic Development estimates the project will result in 166 new indirect jobs, for a total of 316 new jobs in the area.

"The company offers a variety of digital engineering services, including application development, data analytics, cloud migration, application security, and more. For its new Baton Rouge center, the company will hire for positions in full stack development, or roles that work on both front- and back-end website development," according to the release.

For more information about the company, Rural Sourcing, and job opportunities click here.