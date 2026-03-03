75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
New signage placed on the Mississippi Riverfront to highlight history of river

2 hours 17 minutes 9 seconds ago Tuesday, March 03 2026 Mar 3, 2026 March 03, 2026 4:45 PM March 03, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The Downtown Development District unveiled new signage alongside the Mississippi Riverfront on Tuesday morning.

The signage educates visitors on how the river shaped Baton Rouge and highlights early Native American settlements, the development of the levee system and the river's lasting impact on the city.

