New signage placed on the Mississippi Riverfront to highlight history of river
BATON ROUGE - The Downtown Development District unveiled new signage alongside the Mississippi Riverfront on Tuesday morning.
The signage educates visitors on how the river shaped Baton Rouge and highlights early Native American settlements, the development of the levee system and the river's lasting impact on the city.
